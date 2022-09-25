Kosciusko releases ticketing information for home football games and other sports

The Kosciusko School District has released ticketing information for the remaining home football games and other sporting events throughout the school year.

All Kosciusko School District Athletic Event tickets will be sold via GoFan during the 2022-2023 school year.

This gives fans two options for purchasing tickets to events:

Purchasing tickets through the GoFan App. Fans may use the GoFan app or website on their smartphone to purchase game tickets. Use the QR code below to reach the Kosciusko Whippet GoFan page. Purchasing tickets at the gate with a credit/debit card. Fans may also just use their credit/debit card to purchase tickets at the event gate.

Tickets to Kosciusko Whippet athletic events cannot be purchased using cash at the event gate.

Click HERE to visit the Kosciusko Whippet GoFan Page or scan the QR code below.