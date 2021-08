3:56 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 4989 when they received a call reporting a domestic disturbance.

7:48 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received calls reporting a reckless driver traveling on Highway 35 South near Dossville driving northbound.

3:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Fairground Street.