Kosciusko Rotary Club Gives Students Dictionary

On Wednesday, The Kosciusko Rotary Club visited all third graders in Attala County as part of their dictionary project. Each student received their very own dictionary. Mr. Dictionary, Dr. Larry Routt, explained to the students how to use a dictionary and why it is so important. Over the past 20 years, The Kosciusko Rotary Club has given over 5,000 dictionaries to 3rd grade students in Attala County.
