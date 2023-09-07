HomeLocalKosciusko Rotary Club Gives Students Dictionary

Kosciusko Rotary Club Gives Students Dictionary

by
SHARE NOW

On Wednesday, The Kosciusko Rotary Club visited all third graders in Attala County as part of their dictionary project.  Each student received their very own dictionary.  Mr. Dictionary, Dr. Larry Routt, explained to the students how to use a dictionary and why it is so important.  Over the past 20 years, The Kosciusko Rotary Club has given over 5,000 dictionaries to 3rd grade students in Attala County.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Forgery and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Video: Leake Central vs Kosciusko Highlights

Kosciusko Whippets Rout Leake Central in Friday Football Action

Kosciusko Teen Charged with Murder for July Fatal Shooting

Kosciusko releases information on Whippets game day parking, tailgating, etc

Hearse Stolen from Kosciusko Pursued and Recovered Wednesday Evening