Kosciusko Rotary Club Hosts Coat Drive

The Rotary Club of Kosciusko is having a coat drive for the entire month of November with a goal of collecting 300 coats.

Lightly worn or new coats can be dropped off at several convenient locations:

  • Michelle Nicholson State Farm (Court Square)
  • Kosciusko Attala Partnership (Natchez St.)
  • Attala County Bank (Hwy 35/12)
  • Boswell Media (Golf Course Rd.)
  • IMC Fabrication (Ivey’s Wells St.)

The Rotary Club is asking for all sizes of coats to be donated.

Look for coat pick up locations in the month of December.

