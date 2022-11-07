Kosciusko Rotary Club Hosts Coat Drive

The Rotary Club of Kosciusko is having a coat drive for the entire month of November with a goal of collecting 300 coats.
Lightly worn or new coats can be dropped off at several convenient locations:
- Michelle Nicholson State Farm (Court Square)
- Kosciusko Attala Partnership (Natchez St.)
- Attala County Bank (Hwy 35/12)
- Boswell Media (Golf Course Rd.)
- IMC Fabrication (Ivey’s Wells St.)
The Rotary Club is asking for all sizes of coats to be donated.
Look for coat pick up locations in the month of December.