Kosciusko Rotary Club Hosts Coat Drive

The Rotary Club of Kosciusko is having a coat drive for the entire month of November with a goal of collecting 300 coats.

Lightly worn or new coats can be dropped off at several convenient locations:

Michelle Nicholson State Farm (Court Square)

Kosciusko Attala Partnership (Natchez St.)

Attala County Bank (Hwy 35/12)

Boswell Media (Golf Course Rd.)

IMC Fabrication (Ivey’s Wells St.)

The Rotary Club is asking for all sizes of coats to be donated.

Look for coat pick up locations in the month of December.