Kosciusko School District announces dates for open house

The Kosciusko School District has announced dates for every school’s 2025 open house.

The complete 2025 schedule dates are:

Tuesday, July 29 – KLE

5:00 PM – Pre-Kindergarten

6:00 PM – 1st Grade

7:00 PM – Kindergarten

9:00 AM – KHS (9th Grade Orientation)

10:30 AM – KJHS (6th Grade Orientation)

5:00 PM – KME

6:30 PM – KUE

6:00 PM – KHS

6:00 PM – KJHS

For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District Main Office at 662-289-4771.