Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko School District announces dates for open house

Kosciusko School District announces dates for open house

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko School District announces dates for open house

The Kosciusko School District has announced dates for every school’s  2025 open house.

The complete 2025 schedule dates are:

  • Tuesday, July 29 – KLE
    5:00 PM – Pre-Kindergarten
    6:00 PM – 1st Grade
    7:00 PM – Kindergarten
  • Thursday, July 31
    9:00 AM – KHS (9th Grade Orientation)
    10:30 AM – KJHS (6th Grade Orientation)
    5:00 PM – KME
    6:30 PM – KUE
  • Tuesday, August 12
    6:00 PM – KHS
  •  Thursday, August 14
    6:00 PM – KJHS

For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District Main Office at 662-289-4771.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

tel: 6622893161

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Phones and networks services down at Kosciusko School District

School Supply List: Kosciusko Junior High & High School

School Supply List: Kosciusko Lower Elementary

School Supply List: Kosciusko Upper Elementary

School Supply List: Kosciusko Middle Elementary

Simple assault, disorderly conduct, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN