Kosciusko School District announces dates for open house

The Kosciusko School District has announced dates for every school’s 2025 open house.
The complete 2025 schedule dates are:
- Tuesday, July 29 – KLE
5:00 PM – Pre-Kindergarten
6:00 PM – 1st Grade
7:00 PM – Kindergarten
- Thursday, July 31
9:00 AM – KHS (9th Grade Orientation)
10:30 AM – KJHS (6th Grade Orientation)
5:00 PM – KME
6:30 PM – KUE
- Tuesday, August 12
6:00 PM – KHS
- Thursday, August 14
6:00 PM – KJHS
For more information, contact the Kosciusko School District Main Office at 662-289-4771.