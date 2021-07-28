Kosciusko School District announces free/reduced price school meals

The USDA has announced the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) for the upcoming 2021-2022 School Year. This program will extend free meals to all students.

The Kosciusko School District Office of Child Nutrition is looking forward to offering a healthy breakfast and lunch each day to the students of KDS.

Free/Reduce Meal Applications will still need to be submitted, one for each family, and will be sent home at the beginning of school.

You may also fill out meal applications online through the district’s webpage.

These applications help assure federal funding and also secure your child’s eligibility for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

If you have any questions, please call Laura Carraway at (662)289-8765, or email [email protected].