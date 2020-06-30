Kosciusko School District announces guidelines for athletic tryouts

The Kosciusko School District has announced guidelines for athletics tryouts for the 2020 – 2021 season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limit on the number of people who can attend each tryout session.

In order to tryout for a sport, each student or his/her parent should email the coach listed as that sport’s contact and let them know you would like to tryout.

The coach will respond through email, giving the student a specific time to report to tryouts. If you do not contact the coach prior to the tryout to receive a specific time, you may not be allowed to tryout at that time. Any student who participates in tryouts will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to participate. All tryouts will be closed to the public.

Only Kosciusko School District staff and students will be allowed into the facilities.

Students must have (1) a valid physical and (2) a parent-signed COVID-19 Waiver before they will be allowed to tryout.

If you are not sure whether you have a valid physical on file with the school district, ask the coach when you email them to receive your tryout time. The coach can tell you if the school already has a valid physical on file for the student or not.

The link below will take you to the Kosciusko School District COVID-19 Waiver for athletic/activities participation, which will need to be signed and brought to the tryout.

This waiver is also posted on the Kosciusko School District website (www.ksd.k12.ms.us) on the right side under “What’s New”: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1WjbS6oanp-v3cMlJ6WxXC3S6mTw1QgM_XtmPmHT0wcM/edit?usp=sharing

Volleyball

Coach Contact: [email protected]

All sessions will begin before lunch.

July 6, 2020 – 7th & 8th Grades – KHS Gym

July 7, 2020 – 9th & 10th Grades – KHS Gym

July 8, 2020 – 11th & 12th Grades – KHS Gym

Fastpitch

Coach Contact: [email protected]

All sessions will begin after lunch.

July 6, 2020 – 9th-12th Grades – KHS Softball Field

July 7, 2020 – 7th & 8th Grades – KHS Softball Field

High School Boys Basketball

Coach Contact: [email protected]

All sessions will begin after lunch.

July 8, 2020 – 9th & 10th Grades – KHS Gym

July 9, 2020 – 10th-12th Grades – KHS Gym

July 10, 2020 – 11th & 12th Grades – KHS Gym

Junior High Boys Basketball

Coach Contact: [email protected]

All sessions will begin around midday.

July 9, 2020 – 7th Grade – KJHS Gym

July 10, 2020 – 8th Grade – KJHS Gym

High School Girls Basketball

Coach Contact: [email protected]

All sessions will begin before lunch.

July 9, 2020 – 9th & 10th Grade – KHS Gym

July 10, 2020 – 11th & 12th Grade – KHS Gym

Junior High Girls Basketball

Coach Contact: [email protected]

All sessions will begin before lunch.

July 20, 2020 – 7th Grade – KJHS Gym

July 21, 2020 – 8th Grade – KJHS Gym

Soccer

Coach Contact: [email protected]

July 13, 2020 – Girls – Hugh Ellard Park

July 14, 2020 – Girls – Hugh Ellard Park

July 15, 2020 – Boys – Hugh Ellard Park

July 16, 2020 – Boys – Hugh Ellard Park

Baseball

Coach Contact: [email protected]

July 20, 2020 – 9th-12th Grade – KHS Baseball Field

July 21, 2020 – 7th & 8th Grade – KHS Baseball Field

Football

Football will not have tryouts. If you have not been attending workouts and are interested in joining the high school football team, contact Coach Casey Orr at [email protected]

If you would like to participate in junior high football, contact KJHS Counselor Pacey Regan at [email protected] and ask her to add this to you or your child’s schedule.