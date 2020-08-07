Kosciusko School District announces plans for elementary open house

The Kosciusko School District has announced plans for open house and other parent meetings.
See details below.
Kosciusko Middle Elementary
Monday, Aug. 10: 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Burdine, Howard, Moore, Johnson
Tuesday, Aug. 11 4:30 – 6:00 pm
McCafferty, Jenkins, Mitchell, Staszefski, Robertson
Wednesday, Aug. 12: 4:30 – 6:00 pm
Wofford, Snuggs, Mann, Beauchamp
Thursday, Aug. 13: 4:30 – 6:00 pm
Shelby, Culpepper, Meggs, McAdams
Virtual Learners (1 adult, no students)
2nd grade A-L; Tuesday, Aug. 11 @10:00 am
2nd grade M-Z; Tuesday, Aug. 12 @11:00 am
3rd grade A-L; Thursday, Aug. 13 @ 10:00 am
3rd grade M-Z; Thursday, Aug. 13 @11:00 am
Kosciusko Upper Elementary