Kosciusko School District announces plans for elementary open house

The Kosciusko School District has announced plans for open house and other parent meetings.

Kosciusko Middle Elementary

Monday, Aug. 10: 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Burdine, Howard, Moore, Johnson

Tuesday, Aug. 11 4:30 – 6:00 pm
McCafferty, Jenkins, Mitchell, Staszefski, Robertson

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 4:30 – 6:00 pm
Wofford, Snuggs, Mann, Beauchamp

Thursday, Aug. 13: 4:30 – 6:00 pm
Shelby, Culpepper, Meggs, McAdams

Virtual Learners (1 adult, no students)
2nd grade A-L; Tuesday, Aug. 11 @10:00 am
2nd grade M-Z; Tuesday, Aug. 12 @11:00 am
3rd grade A-L; Thursday, Aug. 13 @ 10:00 am
3rd grade M-Z; Thursday, Aug. 13 @11:00 am

Kosciusko Upper Elementary

