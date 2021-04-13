Kosciusko School District announces plans for graduation

The Kosciusko School District will hold a traditional graduation service.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey released the following statement to the media:

High School graduation is a milestone achievement for students, families, and staff. It signifies hard work, dedication, and perseverance. The class of 2021 has certainly shown us despite the challenges presented during the past year, they are champions. While the school year has been unusual, the Kosciusko School District will continue the time-honored tradition of celebrating our graduates.

KSD will be holding an “in-person” ceremony for the graduating class of 2021. Graduation for Kosciusko High School Seniors is scheduled for Friday, May 21, at Landrum Field beginning at 7:00 PM. Based on the current executive orders from the governor, graduates will be allowed to bring 6 guests to the ceremony. If and when the governor changes those executive orders KSD will modify the number of guests allowed for each graduate.

Thank you for your support of these amazing graduates,

Billy Ellzey

Superintendent