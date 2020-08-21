Kosciusko School District announces teacher tests positive for COVID-19

Just a few days after a student at Kosciusko Jr. High School tested positive for COVID-19, the district has announced that a teacher has now tested positive.

The announcement came in a Facebook post from Superintendent Billy Ellzey.

According to the post, the teacher was at a different school and the case is not related to the student who tested positive.

The entire post can be read below.

School has started and we are happy to have our children back to learning whether it’s in the building or through virtual school. We want to thank our parents for being patient and understanding while we transition to new ways of learning and new health and safety measures being implemented.

Our car lines are starting to even out and bus transportation has gone smoothly so far. Our teachers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, maintenance staff, administrators, directors, and all other staff members have worked together and done an excellent job in making our plans for school work. Thank you to everyone who has helped get the school year off to a successful start.

We have had one student and one teacher test positive for COVID-19 since school started. The student and the teacher were at separate schools and the cases are not related to each other. Parents of students who may have come in contact with those individuals were contacted and notified of the possible contact. We have followed our protocols and used our disinfectant foggers in all areas where these individuals may have been, in addition to our everyday cleaning at the schools. We will continue to notify anyone who came in contact with an individual who is positive for any future cases. We are continuously working with medical officials to make sure we are following the most recent guidelines and keeping our schools as safe as possible.

We are continuing to improve our virtual learning through experience and listening to the requests of our parents as we navigate this new way of learning. Our teachers are working extremely hard to teach students in the classroom as well as students who are learning from home. We will continue to improve our virtual learning and meet as many requests as we can to make learning better for our students. There will be times we won’t be able to meet every request and I ask that you be understanding of the workload on our teachers learning new ways to teach, while also continuing to provide great instruction.

We will be outlining and sharing our plan for attending athletic events that meets the executive order of the governor soon. I look forward to seeing volleyball, football, cross country, and cheerleading in action, as well hearing the sounds of the band playing. We will have some strict guidelines on attendance based on that executive order but we are planning on having competitions for our student athletes this fall.

I hope all of our students and parents are enjoying being back at school as much as we are enjoying having students to teach. Seeing students’ smiles and hearing teachers in classrooms is wonderful for all of us in education. We are looking forward to a great second week of school and many more weeks to come as we empower our students to become productive citizens.

Billy Ellzey

Kosciusko Schools