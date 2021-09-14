Kosciusko School District announces ticket policy for fall sports

Option #1 – GoFan Tickets:

GoFan.co is a website/app that allows fans to purchase their tickets on their smartphone. Once tickets are purchased for an event, the fan only has to show their ticket on their cell phone at the gate. The ticket will be verified by our staff, and the fan will be admitted into the event.

Another feature of the GoFan ticket system is that single-game tickets can be purchased by one person and then transferred to any other phone via email or text message.

A variety of season and all-sport passes will also be available for purchase through GoFan. Each of these will be presented at the ticket gate on the fan’s cell phone in the same manner. These tickets will have the name of the person who bought the ticket on them so our staff can verify their identity.

Season Pass Options:

The school will offer an all-sports pass for $100 through GoFan. This pass will be a one-time purchase that will allow the fan to enter into any regular season Kosciusko Whippet athletic event. Please note that this pass will only be valid for regular season games. Playoff game tickets must be purchased separately. A student pass will also be offered for purchase by KSD students through GoFan. This ticket will cost $50. This ticket option will only be available through a private link that will be emailed to the student body. Please note that only KSD students will be allowed to enter games using this pass option. Each individual sport season will also offer its own season pass option. For example, a pass for all regular season football games will be available before the first home football game.

(PLEASE NOTE: The transfer option of GoFan tickets is only available for single-game tickets. It is not an option with any form of season pass.)

Option #2 – Debit/Credit Card Purchases:

The Kosciusko School District will now accept most major forms of debit/credit cards at our ticket gates. This process is quick and simple. As you approach the ticket gate at the ballgame, just let the staff know how many tickets you would like to purchase and use your credit/debit card to pay for them. We can email or text your receipt to you if you need one.

Option #3 – Cash:

The option to purchase tickets using cash is available this year; however, the school would like to encourage fans to use Options 1 & 2 if at all possible. The primary goal is to keep our staff and fans as safe as possible, but if cash is a fan’s only option for purchasing tickets, we will accept it.

Reserved Football Tickets(Football Season Only):

Reserved section football tickets will be on sale for the 2021-2022 Whippet Football season. The cost of reserving a seat in the reserved section is $10 per seat. This does not include entrance into the game. In order to gain admission to football games, fans should use one of the three options listed above. Those who had reserved seats during the 2019-2020 school year can pay to reserve those same seats on Thursday, September 16th and Friday, September 17th at the Kosciusko High School Office between the hours of 8:30am and 2:00pm. On Monday, September 20th all leftover reserved seats will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. These may also be purchased at the KHS Office between 8:30am and 2:00pm.