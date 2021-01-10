Kosciusko School District announces virtual only classes for Monday

The Kosciusko School District will hold virtual only classes Monday, Jan. 11 due to threat of winter weather.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey released the following statement to Breezy News this afternoon:

“Based on advice from emergency management concerning the elevated threat of hazardous driving conditions the Kosciusko school district will have a virtual learning day for all students Monday, January 11. All buildings and offices will be closed. All teachers and staff will work from home”

Continue to monitor Breezy News for updates on closings and the winter weather forecast.