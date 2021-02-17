Kosciusko School District announces virtual only classes for the rest of the week

The Kosciusko School District has announced that there will be no in person classes for the remainder of the week.
You can read the complete press release below:
All schools and offices in the Kosciusko School District will be closed Thursday and Friday due to hazardous driving conditions.
Virtual learning will be in place and available for all students. We will return to our normal schedule on Monday, February 22.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unusual winter weather.
Hope everyone stays safe and enjoys their winter break.