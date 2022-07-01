HomeLocalKosciusko School District fall registration set for July 18 – 19

Kosciusko School District fall registration set for July 18 – 19

by

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, July 18 – Tuesday, July 19 , 8:00 am – 7:00 pm
Kosciusko High School library

Registration for returning students:
Students can be registered via ActiveParent. This must be completed prior to the next strep of registration.
Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency. 

Registration for new students:

  • 2 proofs of residence
  • Township and range
  • Birth certificate
  • Shot record
  • Withdrawal from previous school
  • Last report card

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.kosciuskoschools.com.

 

May be an image of one or more people and text

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Pearl River Resort schedule for July 4th weekend

Kosciusko Big Red Band accepting bottled water donations

City and county offices July 4 work schedule

Updated – Firefighters in Attala Called to Several Fires

MHP state trooper arrested on domestic violence charges in Kosciusko

Kosciusko – Louisville football game moved to Thursday, Oct. 27