Kosciusko School District fall registration set for July 18 – 19

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2022 – 2023 school year.
Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, July 18 – Tuesday, July 19 , 8:00 am – 7:00 pm
Kosciusko High School library
Registration for returning students:
Students can be registered via ActiveParent. This must be completed prior to the next strep of registration.
Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency.
Registration for new students:
- 2 proofs of residence
- Township and range
- Birth certificate
- Shot record
- Withdrawal from previous school
- Last report card
For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.kosciuskoschools.com.