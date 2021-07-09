Kosciusko School District fall registration set for July 19 – 21

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2021 – 2022 school year.
Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, July 19 – Wednesday, July 21: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Thursday, July 22: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Location: Kosciusko Lower Elementary
Kosciusko Upper Elementary
Kosciusko Junior High School
Kosciusko High School
Registration for returning students:
Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency dated June 2021 or later.
Registration for new students:
- 2 proofs of residence
- Township and range
- Birth certificate
- Shot record
- Withdrawal from previous school
- Last report card
For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.ksd.k12.ms.us.
Audio: Kosciusko School District superintendent Billy Ellzey