Home » Local » Kosciusko School District fall registration set for July 19 – 21

Kosciusko School District fall registration set for July 19 – 21

Posted on

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, July 19 – Wednesday, July 21: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Thursday, July 22: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Location: Kosciusko Lower Elementary
Kosciusko Upper Elementary
Kosciusko Junior High School
Kosciusko High School

Registration for returning students:

Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency dated June 2021 or later.

Registration for new students:

  • 2 proofs of residence
  • Township and range
  • Birth certificate
  • Shot record
  • Withdrawal from previous school
  • Last report card

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.ksd.k12.ms.us.

Audio: Kosciusko School District superintendent Billy Ellzey

 

May be an image of text that says

Submit a Comment