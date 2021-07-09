Kosciusko School District fall registration set for July 19 – 21

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule

Monday, July 19 – Wednesday, July 21: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Thursday, July 22: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Location: Kosciusko Lower Elementary

Kosciusko Upper Elementary

Kosciusko Junior High School

Kosciusko High School

Registration for returning students:

Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency dated June 2021 or later.



Registration for new students:

2 proofs of residence

Township and range

Birth certificate

Shot record

Withdrawal from previous school

Last report card

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.ksd.k12.ms.us.

Audio: Kosciusko School District superintendent Billy Ellzey