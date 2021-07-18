Home » Attala » Kosciusko School District fall registration set for this week

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, July 19 – Wednesday, July 21: 8:00 am – noon
Thursday, July 22: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Location: Kosciusko Lower Elementary
Kosciusko Upper Elementary
Kosciusko Junior High School
Kosciusko High School

Registration for returning students:

Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency dated June 2021 or later.

Registration for new students:

  • 2 proofs of residence
  • Township and range
  • Birth certificate
  • Shot record
  • Withdrawal from previous school
  • Last report card

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.ksd.k12.ms.us.

Audio: Kosciusko School District superintendent Billy Ellzey

