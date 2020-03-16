Kosciusko School District Home Internet Survey

The Kosciusko School District is asking parents of students to complete a home internet survey.

The survey asks questions such as how many students live in a home and what kind of internet access the home has.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey said the survey is to help better understand the community for the possibilities of online learning.

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771.

Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeR5oA6uCLkmwsUjjlbmU2_exPkBeRJ7KS5y1fMv9wo7ydLfw/viewform