Kosciusko School District lifts mask mandate

The Kosciusko School District has ended its mask mandate.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey released the following statement about the decision:

“After seeing a significant reduction in the number of COVID 19 cases over the past several weeks coupled with the high vaccination rate of our staff we feel it is safe to move away from the mask mandate in our schools. We still highly encourage unvaccinated individuals to wear masks and we will continue to have a high standard of cleanliness in our schools to aid in the prevention of all diseases.”

Breezy News is working to get a copy of the official policy.

It will be posted here when it is available.