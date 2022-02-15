Kosciusko School District lifts mask mandate

The Kosciusko School District has ended its mask mandate.

Masks are still being recommended, but are not required for students or faculty.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey sent the following statement to BreezyNews concerning the district’s decision to lift the mandate:



“After seeing our numbers of positive cases for Covid 19 decline rapidly over the past few weeks our board voted unanimously to recommend masks but not require them.As always our mission is to provide the best education in the safest possible environment.”

Masks had been required ever since students and faculty returned from Christmas holidays.