The Kosciusko School District has named its 2021 – 2022 Teachers of the Year.

Kosciusko Lower Elementary – Amy McLellan

Kosciusko Middle Elementary – Mary Kate Nichols

Kosciusko Upper Elementary – Shana Blaylock

Kosciusko Junior High School – Kayla Briscoe

Kosciusko High School – Dalvin Williams

Kosciusko School District – Kayla Briscoe

