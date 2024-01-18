Kosciusko School District: No classes Friday

HomeAttalaKosciusko School District: No classes Friday

The Kosciusko School District will not have classes Friday, Jan. 19 due to hazardous road conditions.

Thursday afternoon, the school sent the following release to media:

Due to anticipated road conditions and concern for the safety of our students, staff, and parents, KSD has made the decision to close all schools and offices on Friday, January 19th.

The safety of our community is our top priority, and we believe that this decision is in the best interest of everyone.

We understand that this may cause inconvenience, but we appreciate your understanding and cooperation in prioritizing the safety of our Whippet Family!

Thank you for understanding, and stay safe!

