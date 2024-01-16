Kosciusko School District: No classes Thursday

The Kosciusko School District will not have classes Thursday, Jan. 18 due to hazardous road conditions.

Wednesday afternoon, the school sent the following release to media:

Due to current road conditions and concerns for the safety of our students, staff, and parents, KSD has made the decision to close all schools and offices on Thursday, January 18th.

The safety of our community is our top priority, and we believe that this decision is in the best interest of everyone involved.

We understand that this may cause inconvenience, but we appreciate your understanding and cooperation in prioritizing safety.

Thank you for understanding, and stay safe!