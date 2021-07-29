Kosciusko School District recommends, but won’t require, unvaccinated students to wear masks

The Kosciusko School District will strongly recommend, but not require, unvaccinated students to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

That announcement was made Thursday afternoon during a special called meeting of the Kosciusko School Board.

Masks will be required for school district teachers and staff who aren’t vaccinated. All visitors to any school campus will also be required to wear masks.

Teachers, staff, and students who have been vaccinated will not be required to wear masks. Those that are vaccinated will also not have to quarantine if they happen to be exposed to a someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, unless they become symptomatic.

The recommendations were made by Superintendent Billy Ellzey and were unanimously approved by the board.

“As the Kosciusko School District prepares for the 2021-2022 school year and a return to our classrooms, stages, playing fields, and courts in August, we encourage all eligible staff, parents, and students to get vaccinated, as this is our best defense against the spread of COVID-19,” reads a statement from Ellzey.

