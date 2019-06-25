Kosciusko School District registration details (dates, times, etc.)

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2019 – 2020 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule

Monday, July 22 – Thursday, July 25: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, July 23: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: Kosciusko High School

Registration for returning students:

Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency and a $15 technology fee.



Registration for new students or students that have moved since last year:

Parents and/or guardians of new students must provide the school with two proofs of residency, $15 technology fee and Township and Range.



Accepted documents for proof of residence include: utility bill, filed homestead exemption application form, government assistance, mortgage documents or property deed, apartment/home lease, or a personal visit by a designated school district official.

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.ksd.k12.ms.us.