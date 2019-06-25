Kosciusko School District registration details (dates, times, etc.)

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2019 – 2020 school year.
Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, July 22 – Thursday, July 25: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Tuesday, July 23: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Location: Kosciusko High School
Registration for returning students:
Parents and/or guardians of returning students must provide two proofs of residency and a $15 technology fee.
Registration for new students or students that have moved since last year:
Parents and/or guardians of new students must provide the school with two proofs of residency, $15 technology fee and Township and Range.
Accepted documents for proof of residence include: utility bill, filed homestead exemption application form, government assistance, mortgage documents or property deed, apartment/home lease, or a personal visit by a designated school district official.
For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.ksd.k12.ms.us.