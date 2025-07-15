Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko School District registration planned for July 17-18

Kosciusko School District registration planned for July 17-18

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko School District registration planned for July 17-18

Kosciusko School District registration for the upcoming school year will be held Thursday, July 17 – Friday, July 18.

Registration will be held at Kosciusko High School 8:00 am – 7:00 pm July 17 and 8:00 am – 5:00 pm July 18.

To complete the process, parents or guardians must provide two proofs of residency, each showing the property or service address.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570408156629

The first proof must be one of the following:

  • a filed Homestead Exemption Act,
  • mortgage document
  • property deed
  • residential lease
  • property management/apartment lease.

The second proof can include a recent utility bill, such as gas, electric, water, internet, cable, satellite, garbage, or landline phone bill, dated within 30 days of registration and parents or guardians must be listed on lease agreements.

Other documents may be needed depending on the student’s school or grade level.

https://www.breezynews.com/boswell-media-sports-home-run-derby

Additionally, a $25 technology fee per child is required.

The district emphasized that submitting false information will lead to immediate dismissal of the student. Misrepresentation of residency is considered unlawful and may result in a misdemeanor charge.

School officials reserve the right to investigate suspected falsified residency documents.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Parents are encouraged to prepare the necessary documentation early to ensure a smooth registration process for the upcoming school year.

For more information, visit www.kosciuskoschools.com/registration.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

MDOT announces new leadership in District 2

Bridge over Ross Barnett Reservoir to be closed from July 28 – October 1

Happening today: Kosciusko Big Red Band Showcase

Boswell Media Sports Homerun Derby Scheduled for July 17

DUI, disorderly conduct, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Breezy 103.7 to go live Friday, July 11 at noon

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala