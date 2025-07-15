Kosciusko School District registration planned for July 17-18

Kosciusko School District registration for the upcoming school year will be held Thursday, July 17 – Friday, July 18.

Registration will be held at Kosciusko High School 8:00 am – 7:00 pm July 17 and 8:00 am – 5:00 pm July 18.

To complete the process, parents or guardians must provide two proofs of residency, each showing the property or service address.

The first proof must be one of the following:

a filed Homestead Exemption Act,

mortgage document

property deed

residential lease

property management/apartment lease.

The second proof can include a recent utility bill, such as gas, electric, water, internet, cable, satellite, garbage, or landline phone bill, dated within 30 days of registration and parents or guardians must be listed on lease agreements.

Other documents may be needed depending on the student’s school or grade level.

Additionally, a $25 technology fee per child is required.

The district emphasized that submitting false information will lead to immediate dismissal of the student. Misrepresentation of residency is considered unlawful and may result in a misdemeanor charge.

School officials reserve the right to investigate suspected falsified residency documents.

Parents are encouraged to prepare the necessary documentation early to ensure a smooth registration process for the upcoming school year.

For more information, visit www.kosciuskoschools.com/registration.