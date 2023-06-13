HomeAttalaKosciusko School District registration planned for June 26 – 27

Kosciusko School District registration planned for June 26 – 27

The Kosciusko School District has released details on registration for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, June 26: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, June 27: 9:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Location: Kosciusko High School

Registration Requirements

Returning students:

  • 2 proofs of residence*
  • $25 technology fee due at registration
  • Pay any outstanding nutrition balance

New Students:

  • 2 proofs of residence*
  • Township and range
  • Birth certificate
  • Shot record (Form 121)
  • Withdrawal from previous school
  • Last report card

*Documents accepted for proof of residence:
Homestead Exemption Application
Mortgage Document or Deed
Apartment or Home Lease
Utility Bill

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.kosciuskoschools.com.

