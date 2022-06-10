Kosciusko School District releases information on superintendent candidates

The following press release was sent to BreezyNews from the Kosciusko School District:

The Kosciusko School District Board contracted with the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) to assist in the search for the new superintendent of the Kosciusko School District.

An announcement advertising the superintendent vacancy and outlining the basic qualifications for the superintendent, which were set by the Board, was prepared by MSBA and posted online at the MSBA website with the application on May 13, 2022. MSBA sent an email to over 5,000 people on the MSBA mailing list announcing the search and requesting assistance in publicizing the vacancy. The vacancy announcement was sent to the National Superintendent Searchers Association, which posted it on their website. All inquiries to MSBA were answered.

The deadline to receive applications was set as May 27, 2022. All completed applications which were submitted on or before the deadline were accepted and processed. Four stakeholder meetings were held on May 17, 2022, for administrators, teachers, parents, and community and business members to answer questions and to receive input. An online survey was made available for two weeks to the district’s stakeholder groups in order to gather information regarding the characteristics of the new superintendent and priorities for the district. Results from all surveys were compiled by MSBA and provided to the Board members for use in the interview process and as a foundation for making the decision as to who will be the new superintendent.

Mrs. Denotris Jackson, MSBA Executive Director, and Dr. Tommye Henderson, MSBA Superintendent Search Manager, met with the Board to review the applications on June 9.

There are 15 applicants for the superintendent position. Among the applicants are one superintendent, three assistant superintendents, three directors, one coordinator, and seven principals. Nine of the applicants have a doctorate degree. Ten of the applicants are male, and five of the applicants are female. Fourteen of the applicants are from Mississippi, and one applicant is from Arizona.

A determination was made as to whether each applicant met the qualifications to be a superintendent in Mississippi as defined in the Mississippi Code of 1972, 37-9-13, which went into effect on July 1, 2017, or met the Mississippi Department of Education Alternative Qualifications for Prospective District Superintendents of Education.

References were checked, and background checks were completed. Personal contacts were made to gain additional information about each applicant.

Each application was reviewed, analyzed, and evaluated according to the criteria set by the Kosciusko School District board members, which included evidence of experience in an “A” or “B” school or district, a recent documented track record of raising the achievement level of all students, evidence of the ability to use data to improve student achievement, skill as an effective communicator, experience in human resources, budgeting, federal programs, and athletics/extracurricular activities, the ability to recruit, retain, and invest in the development of highly qualified personnel, and the commitment to live in and to be an active and visible member of the community.

The Board members received the report and all application materials. Board members will use the report and materials to determine the next course of action.