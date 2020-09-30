Kosciusko School District releases statement on football player and teacher hospitalized due to coronavirus

Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey has released statement on a Kosciusko High School football player and teacher that are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus

“The Kosciusko School District has recently been affected by COVID 19, which has led to our high school switching to virtual learning for two weeks.

Cam Smith, a ninth grade student who is heavily involved in extracurricular activities including band and football, was recently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID 19. According to Cam’s mother, improvements are being made daily and he is on the road to recovery.

Carolyn Stevens, a member of our teaching family at Kosciusko High School, also tested positive. According to Mrs. Stevens’ husband, she is currently hospitalized in serious condition and is on a ventilator. Both families would appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.

Our teachers and staff continue to work diligently to provide the best education for our students while maintaining the safest conditions possible.

We are following all safety procedures including masks for all students and staff, disinfecting classrooms, as well as social distancing guidelines.

Students have been issued chromebooks for virtual learning, as well as needed hotspots for WiFi.

The faculty and staff of the Kosciusko School District have gone above and beyond the call of duty to continue to provide an excellent education.

Henry Coats, principal of Kosciusko High, would like to commend his staff for their hard work during this transition.

We are committed to doing all that we can to keep the students and staff safe, while providing the tradition of excellence expected in Kosciusko.”