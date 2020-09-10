Kosciusko School District releases ticketing information for home football games

The Kosciusko School District has released ticketing information for fans wanting to purchase tickets to home football games.

Due to coronavirus restrictions set by Gov. Tate Reeves, only a limited number of tickets will be sold.

Students in the Kosciusko School District will have the first opportunity to buy tickets. Students can purchase two tickets the morning of the game beginning at 7:30 am.

The remaining tickets will be sold at Kosciusko High School (or Kosciusko Junior High for a KJHS game) from 8:30 am – 2:00 pm. Tickets will be limited to two per person.

NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE.

Anyone, no matter the age, will need a ticket to enter the football game.

Gates will open 1 hour before kickoff.

For more information, call Kosciusko High School at 662-289-2424.