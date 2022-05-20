Kosciusko School District releases update on search for Superintendent

The Kosciusko School District Board contracted with the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) to assist in the search for the new superintendent of the Kosciusko School District. A digital brochure advertising the superintendent vacancy and outlining the basic qualifications for the superintendent, which were set by the Board, was prepared by MSBA and posted online at the MSBA website with the application on May 6, 2022. MSBA sent an email to over 5,000 people on the MSBA mailing list announcing the search and requesting assistance in publicizing the vacancy. The vacancy announcement was sent to the National Association of Superintendent Searchers, which posted it on their website.

Applications are being received through a digital format accessed on the MSBA website. The deadline to receive applications is May 27, 2022. All completed applications submitted on or before the deadline will be accepted and processed. Each application will be reviewed, analyzed, and evaluated according to the criteria set by the Kosciusko School District board, which includes evidence of a recent documented track record of raising the achievement level of all students in a district and also having served a minimum of three years of experience in an “A” or “B” school or district or experience in moving a school or district to an “A” or “B” rating under the Mississippi A – F Accountability System.

A determination will be made as to whether each applicant meets the qualifications to be a superintendent in Mississippi as defined in the Mississippi Code of 1972, 37-9-13, which went into effect on July 1, 2017, or met the Mississippi Department of Education Alternative Qualifications for Prospective District Superintendents of Education. Other criteria include evidence of the ability to use data to improve student achievement, skill as an effective communicator, ability to develop a climate of trust/openness with all stakeholders, the ability to recruit, retain, and invest in the development of highly qualified personnel, and a demonstrated focus on student outcomes, student needs, and student well-being. References will be checked and personal contacts will be made to gain additional information about each applicant.

Three meetings for stakeholder groups were held on May 17, 2022. Dr. Tommye Henderson, MSBA Superintendent Search Manager, met with principals, administrators, teachers, district staff, parents, and the community to receive input regarding superintendent selection.

An online survey will be available for two weeks to the district’s stakeholder groups, including teachers, administrators, parents, and community/business members, in order to gather information regarding the characteristics of the new superintendent and priorities for the district. Results from all surveys will be compiled by MSBA and provided to the Board members for use in the interview process and as a foundation for making the decision as to who will be the new superintendent.

Mrs. Denotris Jackson, MSBA Executive Director, and Dr. Tommye Henderson, MSBA Superintendent Search Manager, will meet with the Board to review the applications after the interview process and the final confidential report is compiled. Board members will use the report and materials to determine the next course of action.

MSBA does not provide the names of the applicants or the number of applicants to anyone other than the school board. MSBA does not make recommendations to the Board

regarding superintendent selection.