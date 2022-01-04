Kosciusko School District Requiring Masks as Students Return

Students will return to school from Christmas break this Thursday January 6th and KSD has an announcement.

The Kosciusko School District has announced that it will require all students and staff to wear masks.

District Superintendent Billy Ellzey sent the following statement to KSD parents and BreezyNews:

“I hope you have all had a wonderful holiday break and you are looking forward to an

amazing new year filled with possibilities. We can’t wait to see our students back on

campus Thursday morning to start our second semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

We will require masks to be worn at all indoor buildings during the school day and

continue to follow all other COVID policies already in place to provide the safest

possible learning environment for in-person learning. We ask that you continue to assist

us by getting vaccinated, keeping your child at home if they are sick, and reporting all

positive COVID tests to us. Have a great evening, see you all Thursday.“

With the recent rise in cases and spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, some schools are re-implementing mask mandates as students return to school from holiday breaks.