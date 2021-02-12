Kosciusko School District sets COVID and ticketing guidelines for baseball and softball

The Kosciusko School District has released COVID-19 and ticketing guidelines for baseball and softball games.

The complete release can be read below:

We are all excited about the upcoming baseball and softball season, especially after the abrupt ending to last year’s seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink and rework a lot of our old traditions over the last year.

One of the things the Whippet Athletic Department has had to address this school year is the capacity at our ballgames.

Governor Tate Reeves has placed a limit on the number of people who may attend games. In order to stay within these restrictions, we will have a limit on the number of tickets we will be able to sell at our baseball and softball games this season. This limit will be 250 people if only one of the teams is playing and 400 if both baseball and softball are playing on the same day.

We will be using an app called GoFan to sell all baseball and softball tickets this season. There are more and more schools across the state of Mississippi who are beginning to use GoFan for their ticketing. It is also used by MHSAA for playoff games.

GoFan is an app you can download to your smartphone. If you search “GoFan” in your app store, you should find it easily. The logo is a black background with “GO FAN” written in white. There is not currently a GoFan app for Android. However, Android users can purchase through the Go Fan website.

Once purchased the buyer will receive an email with a link to their tickets. Tickets will be presented at the gate in order to gain admission to the game. Each game’s tickets will go on sale through the GoFan app/website the morning of the game at 8:00am. Once in the app, you will need to create an account and then just search for “Kosciusko High School.” Our school should appear with all the events currently listed.

If a game is canceled after tickets have been purchased, the school will inform GoFan of this cancellation and GoFan will provide a refund.