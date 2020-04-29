Kosciusko School District superintendent addresses plans for graduation

The following is a letter from Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey, addressing the district’s plans for 2020 graduation.

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Thank you for your outreach and concern about the tradition of the graduation ceremony here at Kosciusko. I know that many seniors would like to have a traditional graduation with all family and friends in attendance. We looked at the option of postponement for graduation but we had so much uncertainty about our future with this pandemic.

The current plan allows every senior to participate even if they are leaving for military or other assignments in early summer. The national health experts have informed us that social distancing and bans on large groups could last as much as 18 months.

We did everything within the governor’s order to make it as close to traditional as possible.

I know Mr. Coats has some other ideas in mind to recognize all graduates he will release as soon as the plans are finalized. While this is not the ending any of

us had hoped for we can still make it memorable for all of our graduates.

Our traditional graduation attracts crowds of 2000 people or more. If social distancing allows us to congregate in large groups again we will consider having a traditional graduation at that later date.

We certainly want to do all we can to honor all the graduates of 2020.

Sincerely,

Billy Ellzey

Kosciusko Schools