Kosciusko School District suspends feeding program

The Kosciusko School District has suspended its feeding and nutrition program due to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey released a statement Tuesday on the school district Facebook page.

“We have consulted with local health officials and believe this is the best way to help prevent the spread of the disease,” said Ellzey. “…We will work to continue our support of the children in our community in all ways that are safe and possible at this time.”

Today (Tuesday) was announced as the final day that meals could be picked up.

For more information, call the school district at 662-289-4771.