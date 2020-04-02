Kosciusko School District to close all campuses and offices

The Kosciusko School District will close all campuses and offices in accordance with Gov. Tate Reeves’ “shelter-in-place” order.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey said the closure will go into effect Friday, April 3 at 4:00 pm.

“We ask that no one comes to any campuses or offices for a two week period,” Ellzey said. “At this time all campuses will remain closed until at least April 20, 2020 following the governor’s order to shelter in place.”

Ellzey also said that schedule school board meeting for April 13 has been moved to April 20 and that it will most likely be a teleconference.