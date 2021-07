The Kosciusko School District will announce it’s COVID-19 guidelines for the 2021 -2022 school year at an upcoming board meeting.

That meeting will be held July 29 at noon.

Among the topics to be decided will be whether or not students will be required to wear masks.

The meeting is open to the public.

Additional COVID policies can be found here.

For more information, call the school district at 662-289-4771.