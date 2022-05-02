Kosciusko School District to hire consultant to aid in search for new Superintendent

The Kosciusko School District will turn to an outside consulting group to help hire its new superintendent.

In a letter released from by the school board Monday morning, it was announced that the board will work in conjunction with the Mississippi School Boards Association.

“After deliberation regarding the search process, the board voted unanimously to hire MSBA to assist in the search for a new superintendent,” reads an excerpt from the letter. “The board also determined a three-week timeline for the search.”

The letter also states that MSBA will not recommend any candidate, but will only help in compiling information and verifying qualifications.

Read the complete letter here.

The search will help the board field candidates to replaced Billy Ellzey who recently accepted the position of Superintendent of the Pascagoula/Gautier School District.