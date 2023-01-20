Kosciusko School District to host job fair

The job fair is set for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at district’s central office located at 229 West Washington St.

Once a registration form has been submitted, via the link provided below, the applicant will receive a confirmation email reserving their time for a 15-minute interview with school administrators.

This job fair serves as an initial introduction of potential candidates to the school principals.

Once teaching openings occur, selected candidates will be called back for full interviews.