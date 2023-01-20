HomeAttalaKosciusko School District to host job fair

Kosciusko School District to host job fair

by
The Kosciusko School District is hosting a job fair.
The job fair is set for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at district’s central office located at 229 West Washington St.
Once a registration form has been submitted, via the link provided below, the applicant will receive a confirmation email reserving their time for a 15-minute interview with school administrators.
This job fair serves as an initial introduction of potential candidates to the school principals.
Once teaching openings occur, selected candidates will be called back for full interviews.

For questions, contact  Lisa Crosby, Curriculum Coordinator, at lisa.crosby@kosciuskoschools.com.

May be an image of 7 people and text that says

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities

McAdams High School announces honor roll

Presbyterian Day School announces fall honor roll students

Ethel High School announces Honor Roll

Greenlee Elementary School honor roll students

Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information