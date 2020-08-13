Kosciusko School District to offer meals for virtual learners

The Kosciusko School District has announced that it will offer meals for students participating in virtual/distance learning.

District Child Nutrition Director Laura Carraway said students will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch meals at their respective schools.

Meals must be ordered a day prior to pick up and can be ordered through a link on the school district website.

Breakfast can be picked up at 8:30 and lunch at 12:30.

Meal pick-up locations for each school:

Kosciusko Lower Elementary – In front of the school

Kosciusko Middle Elementary – North side of the school in front of the cafeteria

Kosciusko Upper Elementary – In front of the school

Kosciusko Junior High – In front of the band hall doors

Kosciusko High School – In front of the school

Call the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771 for more information.