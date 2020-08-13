Home » Local » Kosciusko School District to offer meals for virtual learners

Kosciusko School District to offer meals for virtual learners

Posted on

The Kosciusko School District has announced that it will offer meals for students participating in virtual/distance learning.

District Child Nutrition Director Laura Carraway said students will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch meals at their respective schools.

Meals must be ordered a day prior to pick up and can be ordered through a link on the school district website.

Breakfast can be picked up at 8:30 and lunch at 12:30.

Meal pick-up locations for each school:

  • Kosciusko Lower Elementary – In front of the school
  • Kosciusko Middle Elementary – North side of the school in front of the cafeteria
  • Kosciusko Upper Elementary – In front of the school
  • Kosciusko Junior High – In front of the band hall doors
  • Kosciusko High School – In front of the school

Call the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771 for more information.

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment