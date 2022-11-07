HomeAttalaKosciusko School District’s “Where’s Wanda the Elf contest?” returns for holiday season

Kosciusko School District’s “Where’s Wanda the Elf contest?” returns for holiday season

For the 2nd year in a row, the Kosciusko School District is asking you to find Wanda the Elf.

The contest takes place on the Kosciusko School District website: www.kosciuskoschools.com.

Rules of the competition:

  • Each week, a picture of “Wanda the elf”, will be placed on one of the pages of the district website (including individual school pages).
  • Click on Wanda the Elf when you find her, fill out a Google Form.
  • Each submission, per week, will earn you ONE chance to enter your name in a drawing for a Walmart Gift Card.
  • Every Sunday @ 5 pm, the opportunity for you to enter your chance for that week will end.
  • Wanda will appear on a different page Monday morning.
  • You can submit ONE chance each week.  (**Duplicate entries not allowed**)

wheres wanda

 

