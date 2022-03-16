Kosciusko School Superintendent named finalist for Pascagoula-Gautier job

According to public reports from WLOX-TV and the Associated Press, two candidates remain in the search for the next person to lead the Pascagoula-Gautier School District in Mississippi.

The district’s Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that the two finalists are Billy Ellzey, the current Kosciusko School District superintendent, and Dr. Christopher Williams, the current assistant superintendent for the Ocean Springs School District.

A community forum to meet the candiates will be held Monday, April 4, at the First United Methodist Church of Gautier.

The event will be held in person or via Facebook live on the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District’s next superintendent will replace Dr. Wayne Rodolfich, who is retiring after 17 years in that position. (AP).