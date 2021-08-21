Kosciusko schools to provide meals to students during virtual learning

The Kosciusko School District Child Nutrition program will provide an opportunity for children to receive meals during district’s move to virtual learning.

Parents and students who are not quarantined are eligible to participate.

Distribution of meals will begin Monday, March Aug. 23 and run through Sept. 3.

The pick-up time will be from 11:00 am – noon each day.

Parents can pick up meals for all their children at one location.

Each meal will consist of one breakfast and one lunch.

The Kosciusko School District encourages families to be proactive in reduction of the COVID-19 virus by NOT congregating at the meal site after receiving meals.

Distribution Sites:

Kosciusko Junior High School

Kosciusko Upper Elementary School

Kosciusko Lower Elementary School