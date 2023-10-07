Kosciusko Shut Out by Louisville Wildcats

The Whippets traveled to Winston County Friday night to play long-time rivals, the Louisville Wildcats.

The game was all Wildcats. Final score, 41-0.

Rokari Covington was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Next week, join us when the Whippets host the Greenwood Bulldogs. All Whippets football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app. When video is available, you can find it on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.