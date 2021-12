The Kosciusko High School boy’s soccer team was involved in a wreck Tuesday evening.

The accident happened on Hwy 12 near the Attala/Choctaw County line as the team was traveling to a game in Starkville.

No one was injured in the accident.

According to a text sent to parents, a vehicle pulled out and hit the side of the bus.

Another bus was sent to pick up the team and carry them on to the game in Starkville.