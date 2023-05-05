Lady Whippets Shut Out Corinth Warriors in First Game of Playoffs Third Round

The Kosciusko Whippets softball team opened the third round of their run for the championship hosting the Corinth Warriors Thursday night.

The Lady Whippets took off with five runs in the first inning. The continued the rout with a final of 9-0.

Anna Grace Whitehead was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned on Friday for the second game of the series when the Lady Whippets travel to Corinth. All Whippets games are broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, the Breezy News app, and the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.