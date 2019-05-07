Kosciusko Softball Ends Season on the Road

After a disappointing loss on Friday night, The Kosciusko Lady Whippets traveled to Tishomingo County desperate for a win to continue their run for the state championship. It was a hard and fast game. The Tishomingo Lady Braves drew first blood, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Whippets came right back and scored three runs in the top of the second.

After that, they maintained the lead in a fierce face-off for three whole innings. But then the Tishomingo team went off in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs, claiming the lead with a score of 5-3. And the game remained scoreless throughout the rest, sending our team home for the season.

Our seniors, Maddie Gilmore, Katie Mitchell, and Madeline McCown were named players of the game.

Boswell Media Sports would like to thank all the players, fans, and supporters who made this such a fantastic season.