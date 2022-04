The Kosciusko Whippets softball team hosted the Itawamba Indians in their second round playoff game one Friday evening.

The home team jumped off to a nine point lead in the first inning and never let up. Never relinquishing the lead, Kosciusko finished with a score of 12-4.

Campbell Blaine was named the Player of the Game.

Join us on Saturday when the home team travels for game two. Same bat time, same bat station: 6PM on our station Kicks 96!