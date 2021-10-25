Kosciusko softball selling chances for autographed Dak Prescott jersey

The Kosciusko softball team is selling chances to win several sports memorabilia items.
Tickets are being sold for chances on a framed Dak Prescott autographed jersey, an autographed Prescott picture, and a Mike Bianco (head Ole Miss baseball coach) autographed bat.
To purchase a ticket, see any Kosciusko softball player.
The drawing will be held at the end of this week.
We are selling chances on a framed Dak Prescott autographed jersey, autographed Dak photo, and Mike Bianco autographed bat. See a softball player if you would like one. $5 per chance. pic.twitter.com/KAwnWzovcU
— Kosciusko Softball (@WhippetSoftball) October 21, 2021