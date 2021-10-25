Home » Local » Kosciusko softball selling chances for autographed Dak Prescott jersey

The Kosciusko softball team is selling chances to win several sports memorabilia items.

Tickets are being sold for chances on a framed Dak Prescott autographed jersey, an autographed Prescott picture, and a Mike Bianco (head Ole Miss baseball coach) autographed bat.

To purchase a ticket, see any Kosciusko softball player.

The drawing will be held at the end of this week.

 

