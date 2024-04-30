Kosciusko softball to face West Lauderdale in 3rd round playoff series

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets will face a familiar opponent in the 3rd round of the playoffs this weekend.

The team will battle former division rival West Lauderdale.

These two teams are no stranger to facing off in the postseason.

For the past 3 seasons, the two teams faced each other in the North State Championship Series. Kosciusko won the series in 2021 and 2022 with the Lady Knights getting the win in 2023.

However, this year, the series between the two will decide who advances to the North State Championship series.

Game one of the series will be played in Collinsville Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 pm.

Game two of the series is set for 6:30 Friday, May 3 in Kosciusko.

If a game three is needed, it will be played in Collinsville Monday, May 6 at 7:00 pm.