Kosciusko Softball Wins and Advances to North State Championship Series

The Kosciusko Softball team defeated the Pontotoc Warriors Friday evening to clinch the third round of the playoffs. They now advance to the North State Championship series for an astounding seventh time in a row!

After a slow start, both teams scored in the third inning and kept it close throughout. But our home girls came away with the win, 4-2.

Alexandra West was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Stay tuned to Breezy 101 for details for the next stage of their going for the glory!